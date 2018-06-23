Some of Zim’s best places to visit

TALK of the top 10 spots to visit in Africa, and you definitely ought to mention the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe alone has over 10 places to visit that are nothing less than awe-inspiring.

These are exotic tourist attractions that perfectly blend with the interesting cultures of Zimbabwe and lots of fun activities that will definitely leave any person visiting Zimbabwe with a lifelong memorable experience.

Having said that, let’s take a detailed look at the top five places to visit in Zimbabwe.

Victoria Falls

Travelling to Zimbabwe and failing to soak yourself at the famous Victoria Falls is like getting to the bathroom and then coming out without wetting your hands.

Victoria Falls is a must-see tourist attraction. Named after the well-known explorer, David Livingstone, the falls attract the bulk of Zimbabwean tourists from different corners of the world.

Preferably, most people visit the falls between July and August, when the weather is dry and there’s no mist to obscure their view. But before you get too excited to book the next flight and visit the falls, remember to carry a light rain coat to at least protect yourself from falls’ sprays.

Zambezi River

For pure adventure, consider visiting river Zambezi near Victoria Falls. Here, you’ll definitely have a number of breath-taking fun activities like rafting and tiger fish fishing. After that, you can enjoy climbing out of Bakota George, just to enjoy an ice-cold refreshment drink usually served at the restaurants nearby.

Chinhoyi Caves

Just along Harare-Lusaka road, you’ll find the breathtaking Chinhoyi caves. Apart from being a great attraction on its own for feasting your eyes, these caves also conceal an underground lake found 50m below the ground surface.

Bulawayo

After Harare, Bulawayo is the second most visited town in Zimbabwe that has managed, so far, to retain the 1960s American ambiance.

But most importantly, the town is lined with a huge flower-covered boulevard, which on its own is a remarkable tourist attraction.

However, for your visits, there’s the National museums which is strategically located in the hearts of the town, and apparently considered one of the best in Africa.

After that, you may also consider visiting Railway museum around the town to enjoy the view of a passenger coach that dates back to 1904.

Mutare

If you’re looking for a cool place that will help you forget the scorching Sub-Saharan climate, Mutare is the place to visit.

In this town, you’ll have the art gallery and the Mzilikazi art and craft centre to gaze at and, later on, grab something on your way home. But hey, not so fast… you are yet to visit the Rhodes Museum, the Aloe Garden in the main park as well as the Vumba Gardens.

Lastly, you can enjoy a wildlife view at the Chimanimani national park, Thompson Vlei and the Cecil Kop Nature Reserve.