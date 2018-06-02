Soldiers feast on Chicken Inn

ARMY side Black Rhinos continued with their rich vein of form, beating Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

BLACK RHINOS . . . (1) 2

CHICKEN INN . . . . .(0) 1

The hosts weathered an early Chicken Inn storm before taking a first half lead against the run of play through Vincent Mhandu.

Wellington Taderera doubled Rhinos’ lead in the second half, albeit with help from a schoolboy blunder by Pride Zengeni.

Rhinos have now gone six matches without defeat since they lost to champions FC Platinum on May Day to move into fifth place on the log standings.

Chicken Inn started off strong but failed to convert their dominance into goals.

Innocent Mucheneka failed to direct a free header from a Simon Munawa cross early in the game.

George Majika had another glorious opportunity to put the visitors in front, racing through on goal, but defender, Bruce Homora timed his recovery tackle to perfection to rescue the situation.

But the hosts finished the half strong and were duly rewarded nine minutes before half-time, with Mhandu finding the bottom corner with his head from meeting a cross from Masimba Mambare.

A few minutes earlier, Lot Chiwunga had forced a smart save from Pride Zengeni.

Rhinos maintained the pressure and surged further ahead in the 66th minute thanks to a goalkeeping howler from Zengeni.

Zengeni fumbled into his own net a seemingly harmless Taderera speculative shot from outside the box to double Rhinos’ lead.

Captain, Moses Jackson halved Rhinos’ lead with a headed goal from a Xolani Ndlovu corner kick.

TEAMS

Black Rhinos: A Rayners, M Mambare (A Mbara 87’), F Banda, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, W Kapinda, T Jaravani, V Mhandu (E Chigiji, 83’), W Taderera (N Padzarondora, 83’), L Chiwunga

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, C Samakweri (O Tarumbwa, 45’), G Goddard, M Jackson, I Mucheneka (K, Nasama, 87’), S Munawa, C Matawu, X Ndlovu, G Majika (D Nyandoro, 65’), O Chirinda