Social listening vital in formulatting climate solutions

As climate change audiences and stakeholders, we need to transform our ideas into an environment more conducive to innovations. This can only improve as a result of fusing the element of social listening to all stakeholders concerned.

By Peter Makwanya

Social listening is the process of tracking conversations around specific topics, brands or industries, and discover opportunities or create content for the audiences. In this regard, the specific topic is climate change, which is also a brand in itself. Climate change has also witnessed the birth of new energy saving industries, which are also clean, cost effective and have since discovered opportunities in terms of green energy products and buying.

The most important stakeholder, first and foremost, in climate development solutions are the audiences, all ideas and products which come about as a result of climate change innovations, should appeal to their tastes and preferences.

Creative climate groups that will facilitate creativity and innovations in the manner people think, will help to transform our environment and socio-economic situations for resilience. They can do this, through investing more and rigorously in research.

In attempts to craft creative climate innovations policies, our authorities need to be inclusive and not only need to see themselves as climate champions without listening. Listening is both an art and a skill that is why climate change authorities need to participate in social listening actively and with a purpose.

Active social listeners always pay attention to the people’s pleas and expectations, so that they won’t miss outwhat people are talking about.

Social climate listening is critical and broad as it can help to distinguish trees from forests, lakes from lacks, climate infidels, pretenders and noise makers.

Good listeners always exhibit analytical skills, then create climate solution ideas along the lines of what the audience craves for, in order to improve and transform their expectations.

The audience needs to be consulted, their local views and intellectual properties considerations need to be taken into account and incorporated into climate policy development.

Through social listening, stakeholders would be able to analyse contexts and larger trends around those conversations and topical issues like the climate change in order to offer valuable insights into the audience’s needs and expectations.

It is necessary for stakeholders and authorities to engage in climate innovations which will lead to outcomes that show creative listening and thinking. Their thinking and planning acumen should be way above expectations and should not conform to mediocrity and the ordinary.

Creative climate thinking hubs and think-tanks, are platforms of sharp, unique and independent minds that are specifically aimed at high innovations crafting.

These are expected to come up with locally driven trail-blazing ideas, rather than relying on imported innovations, sometimes with less local relevance.

Our obtaining environment, which is not appeasing at all, is a result of continuously recycled ideas that have become obsolete.

The creative climate thinking hubs and think tanks serve as platforms for unlimited knowledge banks for climate knowledge brokering, need listening in every respect.

These are sustainable platforms, which are not only climate focused, but more intrinsically motivated as well. These creative climate platforms should incorporate social listening in order to be able to view issues from a broad range.

Through effective social listening, these platforms always go beyond the basics of identifying unhappy people or those upset with the authorities’ ways of handling the climate discourse.

Social listening is good in that it helps climate change authorities to realise the audiences’ sentiments about the nature of their policies.

Social listening helps in avoiding a crisis since authorities can plan for future innovations.

The innovative driven climate think-tanks should surpass complexities, be challenging and interesting climate movers and shakers. Indeed, they need to be always far ahead of everyone in terms of visionary planning and forecasting. All these are critical components of creativity.

The audience does not need to continue to witness complex and environmental challenges that have been recycled over and over again, and which continue to be treated as new through linguistic manipulation. Words continue to be refined so that they look as new and upmarket, yet they are centuries old.

Many view-points must be heard so that stakeholders have a wide view-point.

Intellectual and empowering debates need to be given enough creative space as opposed to recycled environmental analysts, pretenders and window-dressers. These would enable stakeholders, through social listening, to unearth opportunities for climate solutions that have an absolute local complexion and in our midst, without even realising them. This will also enable stakeholders, through social listening, to reach everyone, every society and every household with new media technologies which are user friendly and cost effective.

The public-private partnerships need to be encouraged to always participate in social listening and come up with new climate ideas and innovations through adaptation funding, research and development.

Continuous improvements implemented by companies and organisations, including the banking sector, offer positive strategic and influential competitiveness. This promotes climate change creativity, thinking, growth, and resilient solutions.

 Peter Makwanya is a climate change communicator. He writes in his capacity and can be contacted on: petrovmoyt@gmail.com