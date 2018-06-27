SK Moyo demands $35 000 accident damages

ENERGY and Power Development minister Simon Khaya Moyo has sued a motorist who allegedly bumped into his vehicle, causing damages worth over $35 700.

BY SILAS NKALA

Moyo filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court on June 19, demanding $35 725,35 compensation from Stanley Bareto of Tshabalala Extension.

“The plaintiff claims against the defendant the repayment of $35 725,35 plus interest calculated at the prescribed rate from date of summons to date of full payment being the amount of money owed to plaintiff by the defendant as damages incurred by the plaintiff in repairing a motor vehicle registration number ADV 3323, costs of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale,” the summons read in part.

In his declaration of the claim, the minister submitted that on October 12 2017 at 7:15pm at the 20km peg between Bulawayo and Harare, a collision occurred between his car, which was at the relevant time being driven by one Dzomonda, and a Mazda Atenza registration number AEH 7500 driven by Bareto.

“The said collision was occasioned solely as a result of the negligent driving of the defendant, who was negligent in one or more of the following respects,” Moyo said.

“He failed to keep a proper look out. He failed to apply his timeously or at all, he drove his motor vehicle at an excessive speed under the prevailing circumstances.

“As a result of the collision, plaintiff’s motor vehicle was damaged on the front bumper, bonnet, left fender, left lamp, left overhead lamp and left wheel and, as a result, plaintiff suffered damages in the sum of $35 725,35 being the cost of the repairing of the vehicle incurred by him.”

Bareto is yet to respond to the summons.