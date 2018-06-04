Shun drugs, First Lady warns youth

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has warned children to stay away from drugs and early sexual activities to secure their future.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking at a children’s party jointly hosted by the Chinese embassy, Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association and Angel of Hope Foundation and attended by more 500 children from 10 homes yesterday, the First Lady said drugs were becoming one of the world major killers after HIV and Aids and cancer.

“As your mother, I warn you against substance abuse and falling into temptations of peer pressure, leading you to abuse drugs and all other misdemeanours,” she said.

Substance abuse has become problematic, especially for homeless children, who roam the streets and sniff glue, take Bron Cleer and other drugs.

Auxillia called on the children to put more effort in their education to ensure that they bridge the gap between themselves and others born from well off families.

“I encourage you all to be serious with your schoolwork, with education you will be able to open any doors in future and live life the way you want, one good thing

about education is that it does not matter where you grew up, whether you have parents or not but once you pass you can rub shoulders with anyone,” she said.

Auxillia advised girls against sugar daddies, saying early marriage and pursuit of wealthy men would not help them.

“Do not rush to become mothers before you reach maturity, give yourself a chance to pursue your education, while you still have energy and time to do so. Do not be fooled and lured by man with material things that do not even last a moment,” she said.

Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Huang Ping, speaking at the same event, said every child, regardless of background, deserved equal opportunities.

“Your (Auxillia) presence here today not only lights the event, but more importantly bears testimony that we, both the Chinese and Zimbabweans, share the same values and conviction that all children deserve equal opportunity,” he said.