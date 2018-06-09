SHDF rolls out ‘green’ plan for small enterprises

A LOCAL women empowerment organisation, Self-Help Development Foundation (SHDF) has rolled out several environmentally-friendly projects to help communities appreciate the importance of environmentally-sustainable economic activities.

BY Kennedy Nyavaya

The organisation said it had so far initiated projects in 11 regions across the country under its Enterprise and Business Development Programme (EBDP).

Speaking at a stakeholders review meeting in Seke on Tuesday, SHDF communications and business development officer, Vongai Matonhodze, said they had incorporated a “green” aspect to their work to ensure economic activities are environmentally sustainable.

“Our enterprise work is not supposed to harm the environment and the livelihood of people around us this is why we are looking at the social and environmental impact of activities being done,” she said.

“Value-addition should not result in irresponsible waste disposal which pollutes the environment, so we want to create green jobs with this project.”

In Seke alone, the green enterprise and business development programme (GEBDP) is targeting at empowering over 7 500 people in all the 6 wards.

Matonhodze said the major objective of the program, encompassing agriculture and entrepreneurship, is to improved sustainable livelihood and food security for rural women and young people.

“Through GEBDP we are aiming for productive and decent work for women and rural youth through on and off farm enterprise development in the areas of agriculture, renewable energy and housing so that they can be fully empowered,” she said.

Facilitators of the projects in different wards within the area lauded the initiative which today boasts of over 20 000 members collective with the bulk based in rural areas.

“When we started the EBDP program we used to buy plastic dishes to sell now we are buying livestock and also poultry production which has really uplifted us,” Rosemary Manjonga a facilitator in ward 6 said.

Seke rural district administrator Eric Samunda also weighed in describing SHDF as an “effective on the ground” programme empowering low-income earning rural families.