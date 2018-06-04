Serial female thieves prey on worshippers

TWO suspected female thieves appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbara Mateko on Saturday on allegations of preying on unsuspecting worshippers at various churches in the city and stealing handbags, mobile phones, laptops and Bibles.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Violet Jaure (27) and Maria Kawa (35), both of Chitungwiza, were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

It is the State’s case on May 20 this year, Jaure and Kawa went to a Roman Catholic Church along Wessex Road, Mabelreign in Harare and snatched Lois Mushonga’s handbag containing goods worth $1 000. Mushonga reported the matter at Mabelreign Police Station.

On May 27, the accused entered a Salvation Army Church building in Mabelreign pretending to be genuine worshippers and stole several handbags from a group of female congregants, who were on choral music practice.

The congregants allegedly lost Bibles, mobile phones and laptops, among other things, and filed a police report.

On June 1, police raided Jaure’s house following a tip off and recovered some of the alleged stolen handbags.

Jaure later implicated Kawa, leading to the recovery of some of the stolen items including Bibles.

Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State.