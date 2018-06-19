Schweppes, Coca Cola pour water on Mazoe changes furore

Schweppes Zimbabwe and The Coca Cola Company are committed to offering people the drinks they want, while helping them reduce sugar intake, the two companies said yesterday.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

“People tell us they want more drinks that taste great but also have less sugar and fewer calories,” they said in a statement.

“The sweeteners we use to do this are some of the most thoroughly researched ingredients in the world, with scientific studies consistently confirming their use and safety. They have been confirmed as safe by globally recognised authorities and local regulatory bodies.”

The call comes amid concern there has been a change in the ingredient formulation for Mazoe syrups and Mazoe Orange Crush.

“We take pride in what we do and listening to feedback and preferences for taste is a key element to this. As we move towards being a total beverage company and introduce more new drinks and recipes, we commit to communicating the changes we are making,” they said.