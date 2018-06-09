Ricky Fire courts Mai Titi

DANCEHALL chanter Tulani Takavada — popularly known as Ricky Fire — on Thursday collaborated with comedian, Mai Titi, on a conscious music track, Ndinoda Kukudzidzisa Rudo, breaking his silence ahead of the release of a new album, Hombarume, slated for August.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mai Titi confirmed the development saying the single track recorded with Mayezi Records would be released next week.

“I was in the studio today (Thursday) with Ricky Fire doing a conscious track called Ndinoda Kukudzidzisa Rudo and I think it’s going to be out by Monday,” she said.

The Fire President, who rose to prominence with his album There is no Danger featuring raunchy dancer, Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, told NewsDay Life & Style that the forthcoming song relates with what Mai Titi is going through and she has the perfect voice.

“Yes it’s true we had a collaboration and the track is indeed coming out on Monday. Although I didn’t write the song for Mai Titi, it relates to her current situation,” he said.

“I chose her because she has a perfect voice for this particular song.”

Ricky Fire said he recorded Ndinoda Kukuratidza Rudo to keep his fans entertained as he looks forward to releasing Hombarume.

“This is a journey towards the release of my fourth album, Hombarume in August. I need my fans to have something to listen to before releasing the album. I don’t want to starve them,” he said.

Mai Titi also revealed that she was working on collaborations with Seh Calaz and Lady B.

“I have been featuring so many artistes, especially, those that sing gospel music like Mercy Mutsvene. I am also working on a project with Seh Calaz and another with Lady B,” she said.

Ricky Fire first released Advance kuSugar in 2014.