Remember Joseph never stayed in the pit forever!

“THERE had no temptation taken you, but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, He will not suffer you to be tempted above that which you are able, but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that you may be able to bear it,” reads 1Corinthians 10:13.

By STEVE NYAMBE

All the temptations you once faced, all the temptations you will face are not big enough to destroy you. They can’t withstand your psychological bearing capacity.

So let not your heart be troubled. You can manage them. You can bear them. Don’t be frightened or be dismayed. Stand strong and take courage.

Pluck a leaf from your past victories, for they always point you to one direction. That is the direction of your winning. Remember you once won, so you will win again.

Because “life blows can’t break a person whose spirit is warmed at the fire of enthusiasm,” warmed Norman V. Peale.

Painful blows will one day hit you. That’s true, because that is how life is and will sometimes be. These blows may come from north; they may come from south, west or east. They may come from friends or foes, from close friends or distant ones. They just know no distance. All they know is to destabilise your stabilised mind. So kindly expect them as you persue your life goals.

Don’t forget that as long as you are connected to the fiery source of enthusiasm you will keep burning. So just keep burning. Those around you will love to see you burn.

You will emit radiation like a candle emitting light on a dark cold night. There will be no power from anywhere that will be capacitated to douse your flames.

The Biblical Joseph

There is a man in the Bible by the name Jacob. He had a son of his old age whom he had named Joseph.

He loved him because he was born during the later days of his life. Because of his love for Joseph, he gave him a coat of many colours. That was a beautiful gift for this young man as it was an expression of fondness.

However, this young Joseph was also spiritual. He had dreams.

One time he had two dreams. The dreams were unique in nature. So he decided to share with his family.

These dreams were foretelling that one day he was going to rule over his brethren. When his brothers realised that, a lump of jealous began to grow in their hearts. They started hating him. The hatred was sprinkled with real jealous. Their hatrage had reached the appex point of the jealous barometer. What did they do? They devised a plan.

Joseph goes to the fields

One day he was asked to go and see his brothers while they were in the field. When his brothers saw him approaching, they were now seeing an evil dreamer. They planned to kill him. They threw him into the pit.

Your rescuers will come while you are in the pit

While he was in the pit, merchants passed by. And these are the people who rescued him. Instead of him rotting in the pit, the brothers agreed to sell him to the merchants.

They did not know that by doing that to him, they were doing him a huge favour.

Sometimes the things you think are destroying you, will work as a tool for promotion on your part. They will just help you to move up. They will leave you a better person. They will leave you highly positioned for your betterment.

“And the Midianites sold him into Egypt unto Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh and Captain of the guard,” continues the scriptures.

Here is a man coming from the pit. His brothers had planned death for him. They thought it was the end. Men’s assumed end will always be your beginning. So start with the “end in mind” as John C.Maxwell puts it.

Because when evil befalls you, just remember you are not far from the good things ahead.

From the pit, his life took an inspiring summersault. His star started shininng brighter, he was now heading for something huge.

His enermies

His enemies thought he was dead in the pit. Everyone thought he was a foregone thing.

But nothing can hinder you if you are predestinated for greatness. Chips may fall, but they will fall on the wrong side.

From there, Joseph went on to be a respected authority in Egypt.

You never know what the life holds for you. But you must remember who holds your future.

Just take it as Robert H. Schuller portrays it: “Press on. Obstacles are seldom the same size tommorow as they are today.” Today they may seem big and frightening.

But with passing of time their magnitude seems to decline in the same way, as mist vanishes into the thin air. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com