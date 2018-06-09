Raza to miss tri-series

Sikandar Raza Butt is set to miss the Zimbabwe national cricket team’s T-20 tri series that involves Australia and Pakistan next month.

BY Kevin Mapasure

After the T-20 tri-series, Zimbabwe will play the a five-match one-day international series against Pakistan in Bulawayo. Raza will be playing at the Canada Global T-20 competition that features some of the biggest names in world cricket at the moment.

Zimbabwe regroup for the first time since their failed attempt at qualifying for the International Cricket Council World Cup finals.

After the failure they encountered many problems following the sacking of the entire technical team headed by Heath Streak as well as failure by Zimbabwe Cricket to honour its financial obligations.

Yesterday, the interim selection panel led by Walter Chawaguta released a squad for the tri-series which will be split into two groups to play a tri-series that will involve Kenya.

Former national cricket team captain, Elton Chigumbura who had been an outcast during Streak’s time has been recalled. Graeme Cremer, who was sacked as the team captain after the World Cup failure is missing with reports suggesting he is carrying an injury.

The triangular series will take place at the Old Hararians and Takashinga in the capital. Douglas Hondo has been named the Zimbabwe select coach and will be assisted by Stanley Timoni, who will also double as team manager.

The Board XI team will be coached by Shepherd Makunura, with Eric Chauluka assisting him and also doubling as the team manager.

The tournament involving Kenya will give Zimbabwe’s recently-appointed interim head coach, Lalchand Rajput an opportunity to assess some of the players at his disposal for the Twenty20 international (T20I) triangular series with Australia and Pakistan.

“This is a training squad which will, eventually, be trimmed before the final squad for the T20I series is announced,” Chawaguta, the convenor of national selectors, said.

Some of the players vying for places in Zimbabwe’s final squad will not be available to face Kenya as they are either recovering from injury or committed overseas, but they are expected to be back in time for the T20I series.

Teams

Zimbabwe Select: Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Christopher Mpofu, Sean Williams, Ernest Masuku, Tarisai Musakanda, Kyle Jarvis, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Rugare Magarira, Liam Roche, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro

Board XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Prince Masvaure, Peter Moor, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Murray, Brandon Mavuta, John Nyumbu, Nyasha Mayavo, Mohammad Faraz Akram, Natsai M’shangwe