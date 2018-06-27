Q the Boss, Ntando, Babongile clash in Byo

THREE top local comedians, Q the Boss, Ntando Van Moyo and Babongile Sikhonjwa, have teamed up for a joint show dubbed Winter Rib Crackers to warm their fans with explosive jokes on Friday at the Vista in Bulawayo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The event was organised by Bulawayo’s sole comedy club, Umahlekisa.

Club founder and multi-NAMA nominee Ntando Van Moyo said the three performers always perform well when they perform together.

“It’s a formation we thought would work well because every time we team up we have produced top-drawer acts. All these performers are of Ndebele origin, so we also want to give our Bulawayo fans that authentic Ndebele guys comedy feel. Our fans should expect a crazy night of laughter and we have many surprises from what they have seen in our acts before, it’s more like we want to confuse their expectations,” he said.

Moyo said the show is expected to give birth to more collaborative projects.

“This show is just the beginning of more collaborations we will be doing as already with Babongile Sikhonjwa, we are working on more shows and touring around the city. We expect to do more with our Harare-based counterpart Q Dube in the capital and around the country,” Moyo said.

Umahlekisa comedy club has also promised to organise international acts and new concepts in the last half of the year.

“We have many new things in the pipeline. Fans should expect international acts in the city and also new concepts and themes like Improv Nights, which we will shade more light on. We are also calling on females to join the fray, as there is a gap for more comedians to join our band wagon, we are open for business,” Moyo said.

The comedy club houses artists such as Ckhanyiso that guy, Nomsa D and Mandla.