PSL set for two-week break

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action takes a two-week-long mid-season break after the weekend matches with match day 18 set for July 7.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed the break yesterday.

“The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action will take a break after this weekend’s games.

League action will only resume on July 7,” she said.

Unlike last season, when some teams like Caps United had some outstanding matches due to their participation in the Caf African Champions League, all the teams have played a total of 16 matches each and will be involved in the match day 17 round of matches this week before taking a break.

With the transfer window opening on July 1, this break will also be an opportunity for clubs to acquire new players and offload those deemed excess baggage without pressure of fulfilling matches.

Dynamos will be the happiest team, as the break gives them a window of opportunity to recharge their batteries and go into the market to acquire new players.

The Glamour Boys had a dismal start to the campaign which has left them uncharacteristically in sixth place from the bottom, just two places above the relegation zone with a paltry 17 points from 16 matches.

With Lloyd Mutasa bouncing back to lead the team after he had been redeployed by the club leadership before the decision was rescinded by the board, he will be glad to get the chance to redress the short comings of the team.

Dynamos have been not been clinical in front of goal, something that has been attributed to the departure of Cameroonian international Christian Ntouba Epoupa, who was the club’s leading goal scorer last term with 12 goals.

The Glamour Boys have not physically replaced Ntouba and Mutasa has a chance to fill that slot with a striker of repute who can help him turn around things.

Although they have to work on their strike force, observers believe the Harare giants lack quality players, an explanation which has been given for the lacklustre show that has seen them failing to mount a serious challenge on the championship.

It remains to be seen however, whether they will be able to beef up the squad.

This weekend, Dynamos host Nichrut, while log leaders FC Platinum take on Bulawayo giants Highlanders, with Ngezi Platinum travelling to Harare for a date with army side Black Rhinos.

Caps United make the trip to Ascot for a date with limping Chapungu.