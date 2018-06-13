Poultry feeds production up 10% in Q1

POULTRY feeds production increased by 10% in quantity to 74 241 metric tonnes (mt) in the first quarter of the year, raking in more than $46 million, an industry official has said.

MTHANDAZO NYBYONI

In an industry update, Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) chairperson, Solomon Zawe said poultry feeds continued to dominate the stockfeed industry and in the first quarter of 2018, production averaged 24 747mt per month worth $15,5 million, being increases of 10% in quantity and 19% in value over the same period in 2017.

“Poultry feeds accounted for 66% of all feeds produced by weight and 77% by monetary value. Over the period January to March 2018, production of broiler feeds increased by 34% while layer feeds decreased 31% respectively, compared to the same period in 2017,” he said.

Zawe said the prices of most imported raw materials procured in the first quarter of 2018 were significantly higher up to 39% than prices of the fourth quarter, while some raws were lower, notably maize (-11%), wheat bran (-12%), high-protein cotton meal (-14%) and sunflower cake (-12%).

“This had a greater impact on monogastric feeds. Average weighted broiler and layer feed prices in the first quarter of 2018 were $653 and $530 per mt, respectively, being 4% and 11% higher than prices in the fourth quarter of 2017,” ZPA boss said.