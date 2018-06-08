Potraz intensifies consumer awareness campaigns

THE sprawling suburb of Sakubva in Mutare and Nyanga township will be a hive of activity today and tomorrow when the Postal and Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) host a consumer education and awareness campaign.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Potraz is expected to address the abuse of internet by youth through sexting and circulating pornographic material which can potentially ruin lives and careers.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the two shows and youths in Mutare yesterday said they are ready for the awareness campaign to be held at Sakubva Beit Hall today.

Potraz will take the consumer education awareness campaign to Nyanga Township tomorrow.

Asked on how sexting can ruin his life Tatenda Machongwe (24) from Chisamba Singles in Sakubva said pornography was addictive.

“I know what sexting can do, you end up ruining your life by engaging in sexual activities before marriage,” he said

“If you engage in sexting, it’s most likely that your studies will be affected.”

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said the authority is currently hosting roadshows interfacing with consumers.

“Currently, the authority is conducting roadshows interfacing with the consumers teaching them about their rights, and discouraging them from abusing social media,’’ he said.

“We are carrying out consumer education and awareness campaigns to sensitise subscribers on their obligations in terms of responsible use of social media.”

Potraz has been on a massive drive to educate consumers on their rights which has seen them visit Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and South now Manicaland.

Sexting refers to sending or receiving sexually explicit messages or pornography primarily between mobile phones, computers or any digital devices.

The government is crafting laws to deal with revenge porn and to arrest the upsurge of circulation of illicit, messages and pictures.