Poet dedicates poem to ED

LOCAL poet, Edward Dzonze popularly known as Nameless Radio Station says he has resurrected the late renowned poet, Dambudzo Marechera, with his new poetry collection titled Breakfast with Marechera in which he claims to have adopted the celebrated poet’s writing style.

The book published by Diaspora Publishers carries 47 poems that include the one dedicated to President Emmerson Mnangagwa titled My Name is E.D, The New Dispensation, My President Is Their Hero, The Irony of Freedom and Dirty Streets.

Dzonze, the co-editor of Zimbolicious Poetry Series and author of Many Truths Told At Once and Wisdom Speaks told NewsDay Life & Style that he is not a limited poet who only wants to conquer Africa.

“Most people think that Marechera’s literature died with him. I am fully convinced that I am here to revive it. By that title I am bringing myself closer to him and his readership into picture,” he said.

“I am fully convinced that my collection carries the forms of poetry similar to his work. The poetry that gives you a picture out of nothing, that questions challenges we are facing to come up with solutions.”

In one of the poem, Dirty Streets, Dzonze laments the rise of unemployed graduates, which he said was a result of corruption.

“Dirty Street is a poem that tackles the issue of corruption, which has become so common to everyone. It’s being done in the open or streets so much so that we the people in streets have been in the receiving end. We are saying that maybe to remove the dirtiness, let’s fight corruption which contributed to nepotism and unemployment,” he said.

“I belong to that generation which was rendered unemployed, not because we want to stay at home, but the economic environment does not promote formal employment of many graduates. No matter how much we achieved academically, the economic environment had not done us justice to graduates.”