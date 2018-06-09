Pires set for legends’ match

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires will be part of a legends side that will play the Warriors legends on June 16 in Harare.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Barcelona and Real Madrid legends, Carlos Puyol and Roberto Carlos are part of a cast of former stars that are set for Zimbabwe on June 14 for the match two days later.

The match is being organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in conjunction with the Sports ministry as part of efforts to promote sports tourism in the country.

Also confirmed for this match is Nigerian legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha, while former Liverpool and Warriors number one, Bruce Grobbelaar, is yet to confirm his availability for the exhibition match.

Tichaona Mahoni, who is the African representative of the world class legends said the match will be broadcast by international television stations.

“We have been doing matches in Africa, we recently organised the Barcelona vs Sundown match in South Africa and we are doing a great partnership with ZTA. We are here to showcase Zimbabwe’s tourism side, we are bringing Real Madrid TV, Barca TV, Manchester United TV, which will help us broadcast the match. This match is aimed at promoting sports tourism and opportunities in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Former Warriors star Harlington Shereni, who participated in last year’s match in Warriors colours against the Barcelona legends expressed delight at this opportunity.

“I am happy to be part of the team that will be participating. I am grateful for the opportunity that Zimbabwe legends are being given as they can market the country. As a Warriors legends, I think it is good for us to be doing this service to the country,” he said.

There are negotiations taking place over the funding for the match, but the organisers have expressed optimism that a breakthrough will be found and the match will take place as scheduled.

Last year, the match between the Warriors and Barcelona legends attracted a huge crowd at the National Sports Stadium.