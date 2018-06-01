Physically-challenged musician charms audience

DISABLED musician Tongai Gwaze pocketed $362 on Wednesday from discs auctioning after a captivating performance at the Harare International Conference Centre during the launch of the Red Lipstick Revolution and theme song, Mudzimai Shanda, done by rhumba musician Farai “Juntal” Serima.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Of the $362, $100 came from Nigerian guest Ngozichukwu Etuk and another from comedian Mai Titi.

Gwaze was very grateful for the positive response to his music that came from the audience.

He thanked Rock the Red Business Hub founder Abigail Magwenzi for creating a platform that enabled him to exhibit his talent.

“People are responding positively wherever I go. They like my music. I am so happy with the warm welcome I have also received here and would like to thank Pastor Magwenzi and her Red Lipstick Revolution for according me an opportunity to showcase my talent,” he said.

The upcoming musician who has been at the background since 2010 due to lack of publicity would be launching his second album in which he collaborated with Sulumani Chimbetu and Gonyeti on June 24.

The latter backed him in seven of the nine songs found on the forthcoming album.

The Mangura-born musician said lack of equipment and a manager where his greatest challenge in his career.

“Since 2010 I was only known in Mhangura but when I moved here this year many have started to recognise me. My biggest challenges is that I don’t have instruments and a manager that can help me connect with promoters and potential fans. I can’t book shows at the moment because I don’t have equipment,” he said.

Juntal wooed fans with a spectacular performance of the Mutupo cover song, Mudzimai Shanda.