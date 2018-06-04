Parts of Harare run dry

Parts of Harare’s central business district, Avondale and the Avenues areas have gone for almost two weeks without water, raising the spectre of waterborne diseases.

By Freeman Makopa

Taps in some areas ran dry on May 26, with residents in the affected areas, saying there had been no communication from the local authority on the water situation. City of Harare spokesperson, Michael Chideme (pictured) initially said he was unaware of any water cuts, but when pressed further, he said the water cuts were as a result of a pipe-replacement programme being carried out by the local authority.

“We want to inform our customers in Avondale that the interruption of water supplies from May 26 to date was due to a pipe-replacement programme.

“We are replacing these old pipes on Leopold Takawira covering an area of 30 kilometres and our guys on the ground are refilling the trenches and we expect them to finish soon.”

Residents in Avondale and Avenues said they usually go without water on weekends, yet the local authority was charging a fixed amount for water consumption monthly in some areas.