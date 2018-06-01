Parly expels three Zanu PF MPs after recall for misconduct

PARLIAMENT yesterday expelled three Zanu PF legislators Masango Matambanadzo (Kwekwe Central), Biata Nyamupinga (Goromonzi West) and Godfrey Gandawa (Magunje) following their recall by the ruling party on acts of misconduct.

BY Veneranda Langa

The trio, however, appeared unmoved by the decision when Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda dropped the bombshell in the House.

Matambanadzo even presented a short farewell speech, saying: “Mr Speaker, I thank you for the time that we worked together and the encouragement that you always gave me. Please keep the same spirit so that those MPs you remain with continue working well with you.”

Mudenda said the three were fired in terms of section 129(k) of the Constitution, which stipulates that if a political party writes notifying the Speaker that an MP is fired from the party which brought him to Parliament, then the seat of the legislator shall be declared vacant.

Meanwhile, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill and the Public Health Bill sailed through the National Assembly. The two laws were considered as archaic.