Pablo’z Club & VIP comes to Gweru

AFTER months of construction, the exquisite Pablo’z Club & VIP will finally open its doors to the public tonight in the Midlands capital, Gweru at the newly constructed Megawatt complex, with seasoned wheel spinner and singer, DJ Stavo entertaining guests.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The club’s Gweru representative, Lyndon Kapuya told Southern Eye Life & Style yesterday that they will not compromise the quality and standards set by their sister club in Harare.

“The long wait is over now, as we will be opening doors tomorrow night (tonight).

“It has been a long process of construction and laying proper foundation that will not compromise our standards we have already set at the Harare headquarters,” he said.

“We expect a regular night of partying, we are not looking at bringing in an artiste or singer as hosting musicians will be done later, tomorrow (tonight) is just about music and the people.

“We value quality, liquor, class, even the decoration and the furniture is the same as the it is in Harare.”

Kapuya said the brand Pablo’z Club & VIP is in the process of expanding its reach.

“Our brand has come to a stage where it has to grow and we can only do that by opening other branches,” he said.

“Gweru is the Midlands capital and the gateway to Zimbabwe, you can easily access Harare, Bulawayo or even the South African border through Gweru.

“We are looking forward to opening other branches in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and other areas.”