Over 500 000 listeners tune in to Skyz Metro

A PRIVATELY-OWNED radio station, Skyz Metro FM, has so far captured over 500 000 listeners in Matabeleland provinces since its inception, according to an official document released by the broadcaster.

OWN CORRESPONDENT

The official document states that Skyz Metro FM has established itself as the station of choice in the areas covered.

“Based on internal surveys and indicative information the station has a listenership of around +500 000 in the following areas: Bulawayo, Umzingwane, Matobo, Umguza, parts of Bubi, Tsholotsho, Gwanda and Insiza districts … and this to Diaspora audience,” the document read.

“Many of these Zimbabweans, in particular those hailing from the southern region, tune in via stream and catch up with ‘home’ via the radio’s online stream. Data collated from on our online streams has shown an excess of well over 120 000 unique gadgets from varying parts of the globe that connect with us on a daily basis.”

Skyz Metro executive producer, Possenti Sikhosana said: “We noted that there was no media that catered for the specific entertainment, informative and educational needs of the general Bulawayo and surrounding areas. We have taken up this challenge to be the station of choice to cater for these needs.”

He said their aim is to be a reliable resource radio station to disseminate information by giving content that is fair, relevant, informative, entertaining and educational.

“The Skyz Metro FM listener is a man and woman, young and old, SME entrepreneur and captain of industry, strong minded, with a hunger to know what is happening in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe – a person who wants to know and take up business or self-development opportunities. In January 2018, we rolled out a new sea- son,” he said.

“This season has six various daily shows, Monday to Friday, each with well-crafted features, interactive and great for our target listeners. For the weekend we have a tailor-made weekend line up, with high energy shows to entertain our listeners by our listeners and for our listeners.”

“Our overall content is a mixed bag of music, news, current affairs, talk, sports, weather, and trending topic features with much emphasis on local content.”