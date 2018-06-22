NPF orders members to regularise candidature

THE opposition Zimbabwe National Patriotic Front (NPF) has ordered its members who filed to contest the elections on the party ticket without authorisation to regularise their candidature no later than Sunday.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Exiled former Labour minister Patrick Zhuwao yesterday said the party had learnt with a great deal of concern that some parliamentary and council candidates had registered to stand on the party ticket illegally.

“The founding members of the NPF have learnt with a great deal of concern that there are some parliamentary and local authority candidates nominated to contest in the forthcoming general elections under the NPF party name and logo without the required authorisation in accordance with the NPF constitution,” Zhuwao said in a statement.

“Consequently, all parliamentary and local authority candidates in the forthcoming general elections nominated under the NPF party name and logo are required to regularise their candidature within 48 hours of this notice and in any event, no later than Sunday June 24, 2018.”

But NPF national chairperson Eunice Sandi-Moyo disowned Zhuwao and dismissed his statement, saying it was not sanctioned by the party.

“Zhuwao has said he is not a member of the NPF. We have not appointed him to any post and I don’t know about all what he is saying. All I know is that we followed procedures in our selection of candidates. We are waiting to hear from him if there is anything irregular in the process,” she said.

Efforts to contact NPF leader Ambrose Mutinhiri were fruitless as he was not reachable.