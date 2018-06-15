Nox Guni drops new video

SOUTH Africa-based urban groover Nox Guni’s visual for his track, One More Time, released on Tuesday had attracted over 1 000 YouTube views and a string of positive comments within 24 hours.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The video, directed by Changwa Black in Mzansi, relates the story of a man who is pleading with his girlfriend for another chance after he had been shown the exit door.

“To err is human, but to forgive divine. Many relationships stick like glue through this act of forgiveness while others fail to tick for lack of forgiveness. In life we might hurt each other but what’s important is ironing things out and forgiveness as well as not ignoring each other,” Nox said from his South African base, explaining the theme of the song. “I encourage couples not give up on their love whenever problems arise, there is no swift-sailing relationship all relationships go through problems, but it take two to go further.”

He said it took him and his production team six months to perfect the video.

“Perfection takes time and patience, that’s why it took us a total of six months to come up with this video. This video took much of our time and input, that’s why we have been quite for the past half of the year,” he said.

Nox rose to fame with yesteryear hits such as Ndinonyara, Maria, Unondifonyora and Handigone Newe.

Recently, he teamed up with Tyfah Guni and Gary Tight for a track dubbed No Reverse, which was produced under his music stable, Ice ‘n’ Roses.

He is one of the few artistes from the urban grooves era, who have stood the test of time when others were swept away by new emerging music genres.