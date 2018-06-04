No to political violence against women: VP Mohadi

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has urged political parties to desist from violence against women as the country braces for the July 30 elections, saying they (female) should be afforded the opportunity to exercise their rights.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Addressing midwives during the commemorations of the International Day of the Midwife at Gweru Provincial Hospital last Friday, Mohadi said women should be given their political space and voting rights.

“As we approach the harmonised 2018 elections, which will be free, fair and credible, I call upon you all to give women their space to exercise their right to vote peacefully,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by Midlands Provincial Affairs minister, Owen Ncube.

“No form of violence against women should be allowed by any of us whether as individuals or part of a collective.”

Over the years, there have been widespread reports of violence against women rape, assault and other forms of abuse against women particularly during election time.

Meanwhile, Mohadi urged the Health and Child Care ministry to equip traditional midwives to reduce maternal deaths and infant mortality.

“We are a multi-cultural society and some women, for their own reasons and at times prohibitive distances from their homes to the health centre, are comfortable to give birth under the traditional midwife,”he said.

“In this regard, it is incumbent upon the Ministry of Health and Child Care to continuously seek ways to help these traditional midwives deliver quality services.”

Mohadi said the government was committed to improving the health service delivery, as well as the working conditions of health practitioners.