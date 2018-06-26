Ndolwane splinter group leader gives up on commercial music

CHARLES Ndebele, South Africa-based leader of a splinter group of the Ndolwane Super Sounds, yesterday said he had given up on commercial music due to piracy and was now composing just out of passion.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Ndebele said he had shelved plans to produce a DVD for his latest hit album Umhlola, which was released last year, saying he was convinced that he would not reap the rewards of his effort.

“I no longer make music for money, but it is now a passion. I am not even planning on making a DVD for the album, as it is not even worth it, since pirates will benefit more than us, the owners of the projects,” he said.

Ndebele ruled out a possible reunion with Martin Sibanda after they shared the stage together.

“Yes, we shared a stage with (Martin Sibanda) in South Africa and it was not our first time. People must not be fooled by that. There will be no reunion between us and it is a big no,” he said.

“Fans were happy, especially those who saw it for the first time since we parted ways, but we have grown in different ways, as music is concerned. I have three albums and a DVD and he (Sibanda) has two albums”.

Ndebele said besides music, he was doing another project across the Limpopo, adding one could not survive on making music alone.

“As a family man one cannot live only on music, but have to pursue some other avenues. This is why people don’t always hear or see me more often at home, but whenever I am needed at a certain point, I always avail myself,” he said.

Ndebele has bemoaned lack of safety during South African shows, claiming most shows have been targeted by thieves and hooligans.