NBSZ records increase in blood donations

THE National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) Bulawayo branch has reported an increase in blood donations from 4 299 in 2017 to 5 514 units between January and May this year.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

This was disclosed by Mpilo Central Hospital chief executive officer, Leonard Mabandi during commemorations of the World Blood Day (WBD) in Bulawayo early this week.

Mabandi, who was representing officials from the Health ministry said last year, the NBSZ collected a total of 10 909 blood units which contributed 96% of customers’ requirements in the city.

He said of this amount, 66% came from schools, 22,7 % from adult donors and 11% from Pledge 25 donors.

“In 2017, universities contributed 3,2%, community panels 2%, factory panels 0,9% and faith-based organisations 2,8%,” he said.

Mabandi said NBSZ Bulawayo branch has noted an increase in the demand for blood products and the need to increase collections to enable demand to be met consistently.

He urged youths to start donating blood in order for NBSZ to meet rising demand.

“A new blood donation clinic was opened in the CBD of Bulawayo for the convenience of blood donors to walk in and donate as they carry on with their normal business in town. We have done our homework to provide an ideal environment for blood donations and we urge all donors to inform others of the existence of this facility,” he said.

Mabandi said a blood distribution site was opened at Hwange Colliery Hospital to reduce distances travelled by hospitals in Matabeleland North province to access blood products and there were plans to open a similar centres in Matabeleland South.

WBD is observed globally on June 14 to create wider awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products.

NBSZ recognised Miller Satambwe (57), who has become a regular blood donor since 1981.