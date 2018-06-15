Mwerahari boosts DeMbare

DYNAMOS have received a major boost ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer league tie against tricky Bulawayo side Nichrut at Rufaro tomorrow after vice-captain Obey Mwerahari recovered from injury that had kept him on the side-lines for a couple of games.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mwerahari missed the trip to Mutare City last weekend after he failed a fitness test ahead of the match.

This week, he has been heavily involved and coach Lloyd Mutasa (pictured) said he would play a part against Nichrut.

However, skipper Ocean Mushure who also missed the weekend match as he was serving a red card, will miss the match against Nichruit again, as he is attending to domestic issues. Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga is also yet to recover from the shoulder injury that saw him missing the trip to Mutare.

And with Mushure unavailable, Mutasa has to choose between Mwerahari and Machazane to lead the team while Simbarashe Chinani who kept goal against Mutare City is likely to retain his position.

“We have heard Nichrut are determined to come and grab three points but as Dynamos we are ready for them. We will not allow to be embarrassed before our home fans. We have been working hard. We want to move from the position we are currently in,” said Mutasa.

The Glamour Boys are in sixth position from the bottom with only 17 points after 16 rounds of matches while Nichrut are just a rung below with 13 points from the same number of games. The Bulawayo side have lost four of their last five matches and drawn one while Dynamos have lost two, won one and drawn the other two.

The Dynamos coach said although he would want to make some additions to the squad during the transfer window, he would not be tempted to make wholesale changes to the side.

“Funds permitting, we are going to try and bring in or two players but we won’t be making wholesale changes to the team, We might release one or two and keep the rest of the team. I have faith in the young team but of course there are other aspects like finance that need to be addressed and I have been trying to motivate the players,” Mutasa said.

After the training session, Dynamos board of directors chairman Benard Mariot Lusengo took the opportunity to introduce the players to a new executive following the resignation of Keni Mubaiwa.

He introduced club president, banker Isiah Mupfurutsa, while, Ester Mawere was introduced as vice president.

Mawere becomes the first female vice-president at the Glamour Boys. Other new members who were introduced were committee members Moses Shumba and Francis Madzinga while treasurer Moses Chikwariro and secretary Webster Marechera were also present.