Mutuma joins Nichrut

Nichrut have completed the signing of former Dynamos and Highlanders forward, Rodrick Mutuma as the topflight league debutants seek to bolster their strike force ahead of the second half of the season, the NewsDay sport has learnt.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The nomadic 29-year old, who is Nichrut’s first signing of the mid-season transfer window, was initially targeted by Gweru-based Division One side Sheasham, who later decided against taking the player on board.

The self-proclaimed Prince was playing his football for Chegutu Pirates in the Northen Region Division One League.

Mutuma tried to rejoin Caps United before the start of the season, but he failed to impress Lloyd Chitembwe.

Sources within the Nichrut camp said Mutuma had already agreed terms with the Shurugwi outfit.

“Rodrick Mutuma has agreed terms with Nichrut and is expected to start training with the team. The team has been playing well but struggling to get the goals. We hope he will compliment the midfielders which is what we need right now. He is experienced and we hope that he will bring goals to us and I believe the rest of the players know how important he can be in our team,” said the source.

Two of Nichrut’s strikers Victor Moyo and Kudakwashe Sibanda are likely to cross to Central Region Soccer League Sheasham.