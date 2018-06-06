Mutinhiri son’s farm invaders defy Zanu PF directive

Zanu PF youth, who recently invaded a plot belonging to National Patriotic Front (NPF) interim leader Ambrose Mutinhiri’s son, Tafara, have reportedly refused to vacate the piece of land despite a ruling party directive to move out.

By Jairos Saunyama

NewsDay is reliably informed that during a meeting held at Zanu PF provincial headquarters in Marondera last week, it was resolved that the youths should vacate the plot.

The Zanu PF youth league in the province could not confirm if the invaders were its members.

A provincial executive member said war veterans and other senior party officials were against the move by the youth.

“The invaders were told to leave Tafara’s premises by the party leaders in the province, that include the war veterans. We are in a new dispensation and politics has changed. The party is no longer being involved in such shameful acts,” the official, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

However, Tafara on Monday told NewsDay that the invaders were still camped at his farm and some of them had brought in livestock.

“Nothing has changed and they are still on the farm. My workers were chased away. They have moved their cattle in and there is no polie to help. Instead, I am receiving threats that some people are looking for me and if I try to act on occupying the farm again, they will arrest me,” he said.

Tafara said he will follow the legal route to get back the land, at the same time he pleaded for a chance to get some of his property from the farm.

“I cannot do anything, but to follow the legal route, that is approaching the courts. It is their (invaders) time and there is nothing I can do. I need a chance to retrieve my goods,” he said.

“If they wanted to evict me, they could have used proper channels not to destroy my property and assaulting workers. The police are not forthcoming. They are calling me to discuss other issues.”

Mutinhiri is reportedly being persecuted for dumping Zanu PF to lead NPF, a party that is made up mostly of G40 members.