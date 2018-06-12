Mutasa’s happy return

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa has for the first time spoken about his decision to return to the post of head coach at the club, just over a month after he was fired by the Harare giants, and replaced by his assistant Biggie Zuze.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former midfielder was shown the exit door on May 8 by the then Keni Mubaiwa-led executive, following a string of poor results, a decision that was overturned by the club’s board a fortnight ago.

Speaking to NewsDay Sport, Mutasa said that although he left unceremoniously, he decided to return to the club because he feels he has unfinished business with the team.

“You look at the youngsters that are there, I feel I’m part and parcel of the people who started the project and I just thought it was proper that I will take the lads until the end of the season or so,” he said.

“We are football coaches and this hiring and firing happens worldwide, but wouldn’t want to let the youngsters suffer, hence we would want the project to go on. More so, at Dynamos, that’s where I grew up, and where I made my name, so it’s always my home.”

Since his departure, the two men that initially masterminded his demise, Mubaiwa and Zuze, have both been fired.

He declined to discuss the manner in which he was booted out, with Zuze alleged to have had a hand in it.

“I would not want to say much about that. We are football people and we are made to understand that here and there, we meet people who have their own thinking, own perspective on how they see things and you cannot fault one. What is key is probably looking at the situation that is there at the moment and try and work ourselves and move up from where we are now,” Mutasa said.

“We are human beings, we make mistakes, so like I said you cannot fault one. One might have his own reasons that made them to decide that way, and I cannot be angry about that because I believe they are responsible people.”

Mutasa is expected to take charge of the team this week after returning from South Africa with the national team.

He is also expected to announce his assistants this week. He refused to give away the names of the people he is negotiating with, but reports suggest that he is considering his friend, and former Highlanders and Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo.

The two were part of the Warriors technical bench at the Cosafa Cup tournament in Polokwane, and helped the team to the regional tournament success at the weekend.

“There are people I’m talking to, but it would be fair enough to reveal their names when we have finalised the negotiations and when given the greenlight by the management. With what is happening at the moment, I’m looking for people who will give me a better dimension,” Mutasa said.

Dynamos are currently five points above the relegation cut-off point, with 18 points, 23 behind log leaders FC Platinum.

“Where we are right now is not where Dynamos are supposed to be and, for a start, that is what we want to work on, try to take the team up there where it belong,” Mutasa said.

“But that would take a united family to achieve that. Everyone has got a role to play, be it the sponsors, the supporters, the management, and the other stakeholders. This is not a one band show, we need all the people to participate for that common one goal.”

Mutasa will mark his return to the Dynamos bench when the team hosts Nichrut at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

Weekend fixtures



Saturday: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)