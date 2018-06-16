Mutasa in third home coming

LLOYD Mutasa will begin his third reign at Dynamos this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium, with a tricky fixture against Nichrut, hoping this latest tenure will not be as disastrous as the second.

BY HENRY MHARA/GARISH PHIRI

The affable coach was fired by the club’s executive 11 matches into the season for poor results, but the decision was overturned by the board a fortnight ago.

Addressing a Press conference on Thursday for the first time since his reappointment, Mutasa was calm and looked a man on a mission.

With the title no longer in sight, Mutasa’s mission is simply to guide the team out of the mess they have found themselves in, and secure a respectable position at the end of the season.

“We want to move from the position we are currently in,” he boldly declared.

Since he was fired, the team has continued to stutter, with two wins, two defeats and two draws.

The two victories were achieved by two different coaches, the man who replaced him Biggie Zuze, who also substituted for Lloyd Chigowe.

This afternoon, Mutasa has a chance to make his third homecoming a memorable one, against a team that has lost their last four matches. Any other result, and there could be trouble again.

Meanwhile, Caps United travel to Chapungu tomorrow, hoping to finish the first half of the season on a high.

Assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi is confident that his side will get another three set of points, following their win against Mutare City last week.

Victory could see the fifth placed side, move into the top four.

“The team is prepared very well, everyone is hungry, everyone is focused to shine on Sunday and give the club a good boost before we go in the two weeks break,” Kwashi said.

Chapungu is currently on 15th position on the log, having not won a match in their last four matches, with a draw against Highlanders their best result in that period.

At the top of the log, FC Platinum can open a six point gap with a win against Highlanders at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

With second placed Ngezi Platinum only in action tomorrow, away to Black Rhinos, the Norman Mapeza coached side know that a win here could give them the needed breathing space.

PSL fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Mutare City (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)