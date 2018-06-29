Mutare City target coach Chiragwi

MUTARE City Rovers have drawn up a short-list of five coaches as they search for a substantive coach for the team following the sacking of Joseph Takringofa in May.

Kenneth Nyangani

Former Shabanie Mine gaffer Takesure Chiragwi is the leading contender for the job while ex-Black Rhinos gaffer Stix Mtizwa, Bigboy Mawiwi, Ephraim Chawanda and Ikabort Masocha and other possibilities.

Some of the coaches were set to be interviewed yesterday in the eastern border city.

Chiragwi recently resigned from the Zvishavane-based side Shabanie Mine over poor working conditions among other challenges.

Rovers are currently facing relegation and collected a paltry 15 points in the first half of the season.

Mutare City Rovers spokesperson Clayton Masekesa said they were hoping to hire a coach that will help them to survive the dreaded chop.