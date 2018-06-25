Mukazika bounces back with a single

Gospel artist, Esther Mukazika Matanga bounces back with the release of a single titled Mukukura kwangu.

Produced by Jairos Hambahamba at Hit squad music group, the track, which already has a beautiful video accompanying it produced by Naxo flims, is a soft and slow-tempo song urging Christians to remain resolute to faith and live under God’s grace.

Esther’s mellow voice, which sits well on the soft beat and puts the listener into a prayerful mood, is backed by a slow turning but powerful rhythm well blend with her vocals.

Esther started her musical journey at 13 when she was in form one and she had her entry into the music industry when she recorded with Ivy Kombo.

Esther has featured other fellow musicians as a backup singer on live shows the likes of Fungisai Mashavave, Ruth Mapfumo, Vessels of Honour, Ivy Kombo, Carol Mujokoro, Obert Mazivisa just to mention a few. She has 3 Albums to her name Tadiwanashe 2004, NaJesu 2010 and Ichokwadi Aneni 2012.

Currently she is working on her new album MuzitaRashe which is set to be released by end of August.