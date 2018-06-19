Mohadi, Choeni rivalry boils over at funeral

THE political enmity between Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s estranged wife, Tambudzani, rose to new levels at the weekend with Choeni being publicly humiliated at Cephas Bayane Malapela’s funeral.

Malapela ,79, a Zanu PF politician and former educationist who died last week, was Mohadi’s brother.

According to sources, all hell broke loose when Mohadi’s estranged wife, Tambudzani, barred Choeni from joining the top table saying it was reserved for close relations and pastors.

This did not go down well with Choeni who immediately stormed out in the midst of the proceedings.

“He was visibly angry, he left an angry man while [Senator] Mohadi remained firm as if nothing happened,” the source said.

“He did not eat the food which is unlike our culture at funerals. He was embarrassed and angry,” said the sources.

The two, once allies, have turned claws on each other following Choeni’s decision to contest for the Senatorial post against Tambudzani.

Choeni, however, lost the heavily disputed primary elections, but did not give up.

He drew up his own list which he sent to Zanu PF headquarters, omitting people he felt were against him, but it was thrown out at the last minute with the party preferring candidates who won internal polls.

“Since then all has not been well. Their verbal fights are many and not far apart with some denigrating insults embarrassing exchanges lasting hours,” a party source said.

At last week’s nomination court in Gwanda, Choeni cast a lone figure reluctantly carrying out his role as party representative and having to bear the pain of signing Tambudzani’s papers for her passage as Zanu PF Senatorial candidate for Beitbridge.

“The commissariat ordered him to sign those papers and two senior officials from head office were dispatched to whip him into line,” a candidate said

Choeni could not be reached for comment yesterday as his mobile phone went unanswered.