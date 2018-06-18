Mnangagwa warns opposition parties over violence

ZANU PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned opposition parties by provoking violence against his party supporters in the run-up to next month’s general elections.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Mnangagwa made the remarks during a campaign rally in Masvingo on Friday after suspected opposition MDC-T supporters allegedly assaulted Zanu PF activists following differences over party regalia two weeks ago.

The two − James Musukutwa and Daniel Museve, from Chirorwe Village, ward 20 in Bikita East, − were admitted to Silveira Mission Hospital after the attack.

Zanu PF aspiring legislator for Bikita East, Johnson Madhuku said he assisted the injured party members with transport and paid their hospital bills.

“I had to send my car to ferry the two to hospital and also paid for their X-rays. They were beaten by unprovoked MDC-T members. Their crime was just putting on the regalia of their beloved Zanu PF party, which is a party of their choice,” Madhuku said. But addressing a rally outside Mucheke Stadium here Friday, Mnangagwa warned the opposition that Zanu PF revenge will be sour.

“Let’s show humility in Zanu PF and respect. Our respect and calmness should, however, not be regarded as weakness, if you anger us, you will see us, when things come to a head, you will see that we are not cheap people. When things are bad, we will be equal to the challenge. Do not start it with us,” he said.

Mnangagwa also appealed for non-violent campaign among all political players.