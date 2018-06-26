Mnangagwa ‘intruder’ Guthrie denied bail again

A GUN-WIELDING bogus security agent, who last year allegedly breached President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close security during a State function at the renaming of KGVI Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara last year, was yesterday denied bail for the umpteenth time.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Guthrie Chirodzero (40), who was arrested on December 6 last year, appeared before magistrate Yeukai Chigodora where he unsuccessfully reapplied for bail.

His lawyer, Rumbidzayi Venge told the court that her client had liver cancer and officials at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services were denying him access to medication.

But prosecutor Michael Reza opposed the application saying Chirodzero’s prospects of being released on bail were close to none. The prosecutor insisted that they were ready for the trial and it should proceed, but Venge said she still needed time to prepare her defence.

Chirodzero is being charged with possession of an offensive weapon at a public gathering, impersonation a public official and forgery.