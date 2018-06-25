Breaking: Mnangagwa bombing claims life

One of the victims of the White City bombing has succumbed to injuries and the death has been confirmed by the Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa.
Online Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior government officials survived the bombing at the Zanu PF rally last Saturday.
The police recently issued a statement in which they offered an unspecified reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator of Saturday’s bombing.
Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said while the number of the injured was 49, there could be more who were are yet to report for medical attention.
Charamba also said crime scene experts were now investigating the matter.
Yewuono
Very sad indeed.
sandy
Its part and parcel of zanu pf’s uncleansed evil spirits which they have failed to adhere to the cleansing ceremonies after the war of liberation struggle.
God Heal Zimbabwe
Sandy thats careless talk ufunge…. Lets not sink to this level. We need to move on and as individuals also our duty is to guard our hearts and not hold on to retribution to the point that we just become like one of them. Its a vicious cycle dont be caught up in such highly emotionally charged issues. Lets start a new cycle of forgiveness, peace, reconciliation so that we can move on with our lives. What our departed ancestors did to each other can easily reduce us also into Barbarians and in turn those who come after us will want to “revenge” and on and on and on. As a civilized people lets move on. In the words of our former VP John Nkomo ” Peace begins with you, peace begins with me..” God bless Zimbabwe God Bless Africa, Sibantu banye, asibambaneni
tako
Reporting one of the victims? without a name is just like you were not supposed to report Mr Newsday
truezimbo
Very sad indeed. Even sadder is the number of people killed under the governments rule past and present. Whether it’s by a bomb or by hunger the outcome is still the same.
Not Convinced
If i had been the reporter in this case. I would have gone to Byo, right there at Mpilo and asked the for the details of the deceased. I would have gone to the funeral and interviewed the family of the deceased. I would have asked for the photo and life story of the victim. So it is going to be a real scoop for anyone to give proper flesh to this story. Unless of cause its just a lot of bull dust as we see it here in the terraces. If i was editor, i would throw the article into the bin, very unbalanced and lacking substance.
Rock the Boat
Not convinced by this poorly acted drama.
Samaritan
People from Zanu are claiming 2 people died on that day and reports are going the other way. Already something doesn’t add up.
And reporter can you please calling that thing a bomb, you are disrespecting bombs. Find a name worthy of its size.
Kufandada
This death is squarely on the hands of Chiwenga and Mnangagwa who masterminded the coup.That should not have happened.