Breaking: Mnangagwa bombing claims life

One of the victims of the White City bombing has succumbed to injuries and the death has been confirmed by the Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa.

Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and senior government officials survived the bombing at the Zanu PF rally last Saturday.

The police recently issued a statement in which they offered an unspecified reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator of Saturday’s bombing.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said while the number of the injured was 49, there could be more who were are yet to report for medical attention.

Charamba also said crime scene experts were now investigating the matter.