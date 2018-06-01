Mliswa eyes Cabinet post in next ED govt

NORTON legislator, Temba Mliswa (Independent) says he is confident of landing a Cabinet post in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new administration after next month’s general elections.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

Addressing guests at a Zimbabwe Election Resource Support Network (Zesn) policy conference in Harare on Wednesday, Mliswa said he would back Mnangagwa’s candidature and urged the Zanu PF presidential candidate to appoint competent ministers from outside the ruling party.

“My vote is going for ED in 2018, and everybody must know that, but I also expect ED to appoint me as a minister. What we want is good governance and good people coming in. I was very disappointed that ED was not able to appoint people who had capacity when the people’s revolution happened, there are people who have capacity outside Zanu PF who can serve this country honestly and diligently,” he said.

After making the remarks, Alliance for People’s Agenda presidential candidate, Nkosana Moyo raised the red flag and told Mliswa that by openly declaring his support

for Mnangagwa, he was misguided in thinking he is running a side campaign for consideration as a minister, should the incumbent win the coming presidential polls.

This forced Mliswa into making a U-turn saying he was merely joking, but insisted that Mnangagwa’s current Cabinet ministers were incompetent.

“I think Dr Nkosana Moyo probably misunderstood me. The Norton people are able to separate my choice of a President and me being their representative. In terms of him appointing me as a minister, I think that was a joke and let’s keep it there,” he said.

Mliswa was vocal in his support for Mnangagwa’s rise to the summit of the country’s leadership, and he has been quoted on various forums, consistently pledging his support for the Zanu PF leader, although maintaining that he remains independent as a candidate in his constituency. The outspoken former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson is set to lock horns with Mnangagwa’s top aide, Christopher Mutsvangwa in the battle for the Norton seat.