Miss Tourism enters home stretch

MISS Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) national licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda has expressed satisfaction with the on-going provincial search for this year’s queen, ahead of the pageant’s grand finale set for September 8 in Bulawayo.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The veteran mentor of Fingers Modelling Agency made the remarks on the sidelines of a pageant to crown aspiring models from four provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West at New Ambassador Hotel in Harare.

“This pageant was well co-ordinated and I applaud Mercy (Mushaninga) the licence holder of the four provinces Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East. The calibre of girls was amazing, it was the battle of best girls,” she said.

“In all regions where we have been, the standards of the pageants was amazing and the standards of the girls were outstanding. I believe when it comes to the finals, it is going to be fireworks.”

Mpofu-Sibanda said they were now left with one round to go, before the grand finale, as they now awaited for Bulawayo Metropolitan province to host its auditions on July 7 at President Hotel in Bulawayo.

She said the pageant’s grand finale would be held on the last day of the annual Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

“Miss Tourism Zimbabwe will be the last event of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, where most of the people in the world will be in Bulawayo and it will be held under the theme Unveiling the Beauty of Zimbabwe, going hand-in-hand with President Emmerson Mnangangwa’s mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business,” she said.

“We are looking for a queen who will be able to go for international stages and be able to bring something home.”

A bevy of 30 beautiful girls battled it out on the ramp, with eight finalists winning the ticket to represent their province in the national finals in Bulawayo.

For Harare Metropolitan province, they will be represented by queen Panashe Peters (21), Nelia Marisa (23) and Maita Kudzaishe Kainga (24), who were voted first and second princesses respectively.

Chido Mitchell Nyika (23) will take part as the People’s Choice and Natalie Nyatsanza (18) as a top five finalist.

Mashonaland Central province will be represented by 23-year-old Kudzai Chantel Chivinge, while Natalie Mangondo (21) and Pauline Marere (24) will represent Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces respectively.

The winner at the national finals will inherit the crown from the outgoing queen, Ashley Morgan, who represented the country in the Miss Tourism International pageant in 2017 in Malaysia and made it into the top 10.