Miss Mines Filabusi crowned

FILABUSI beauty queen Thembelihle Ncube (17) shrugged off competition from 12 other models to clinch the crown at the inaugural Miss Mines Matabeleland South provincial finals.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The pageant was held at Filabusi business centre on Saturday night under the theme Idayimani, Ngoda Dzacho, the Jewels.

Marrsia Mapfundamutsva (19) and Bridget Shana (20) were crowned first and second princess respectively.

Ncube said she felt honoured to be part of the first winners of the new pageant.

“This is my first time on the ramp. Being part of the three finalists was a great achievement. Then when they announced that I was the winner, I was overwhelmed. This is a major boost to my confidence to take me to another level in modelling,” she said.

“I look forward to being the best ambassador for my province and also Zimbabwe at large. I thank my friends and family for urging me to try modelling and the organisers as well as director, Nomsa Mpofu.”

Mpofu, who is also Simuka Modelling Agency director, said the pageant sought to celebrate rural life and uplift the lives of rural girls, who have, for a long time, bemoaned marginalisation.

“It’s meant to uplift the rural girls and also to expose the beauty in the rural areas and other small areas that are overshadowed by urban areas,” she said. The pageant sought to educate the girl child about issues such as reproductive health, sexual abuse, HIV and Aids, as well as child labour.

The event was sponsored by businessman, miner and aspiring Zanu PF member of Parliament for Insiza North, Farai Taruvinga.

The aspiring legislator said he was enthralled by the initiative which seeks to empower girls in the rural areas who were largely under-represented.