Mighty Warriors dispatch Shepolopolo

The Mighty Warriors took a giant step towards qualifying for the African Women’s Championships, following a Rutendo Makore-inspired win over Zambia’s Shepolopolo at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

BY Sports Reporter

Zambia……………..0

Zimbabwe…….(1)1

Zimbabwe now only need at least a draw, when they host their northern neighbours in the return leg at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

This year’s finals will be hosted by Ghana.

Makore, who has been based in Spain in the last six months showed her class with an 18th minute goal that set Zimbabwe on the way with the Sithethelelwe Sibanda-coached side holding on for the win.

It was Makore’s second goal against Zambia, having scored against them in September last year when they drew one-all.

Zimbabwe will need to guard against complacency, when they host Zambia on Sunday after Shepolopolo showed that they are capable of turning the tables.

In the second half, Zimbabwe created a number of good scoring opportunities, but their finishing let them down.

With two minutes to go before the break, Prisca Chilufya sent her effort high, with only goalkeeper, Chido Dzingayi to beat.