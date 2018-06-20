Mid-week party at NSS

Former Juventus defender Gianluca Zambrotta and ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes are among the World Legends that will clash with the Warriors Legends in an exhibition match at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

By Sports Reporter

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, who featured in another such match last year at the same venue, is also in the set-up for this one.

The match is set to kick off at 3pm and would be preceded by a Dynamos, Highlanders clash.

Zimbabwe’s squad has among others Edelbert Dinha, Dumisani Mpofu, former Warriors captain, Benjani Mwaruwari, Ronald Sibanda, Stewart Murisa, Stanley Chirambadare Carlos Max and Moses Chunga, among a host of former national team stars.

The Warriors legends will be coached by David Mandigora and Gibson Homela.

A Zimbabwe Tourism Authority statement explained that the match is aimed at marketing Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.

“The match has been realised as a vehicle in which Zimbabwe will be marketed to the world through various, platforms which include social media, print and electronic media,” the statement read.

Like the last tie, when Barcelona Legends came into the country, there is a promise of the building of an academy.

“Zimbabweans at large will have the chance to meet and interact with the football legends. A football academy is also to be built in Harare to promote and develop the sport, especially to under privileged children and nurture their talent at a young age.”