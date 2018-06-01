MDC-T rejects PDP Parly candidate

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance faces a stern test in Mbizo constituency, Kwekwe where MDC-T structures are reportedly opposed to having the seat allocated to PDP parliamentary candidate, Settlement Chikwinya.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

MDC-T supporters are resisting Chikwinya’s candidature, and have been circulating fliers in the constituency calling on the electorate not to vote for the MDC Alliance candidate before the issue has been addressed by the alliance leaders.

“Chikwinya is the enemy of Mbizo. You sold out Zimasco workers. You betrayed MDC and donated the seat to Zanu PF. You want to impose yourself on Mbizo. Mbizo structures will never vote for you,” read some of the fliers being circulated in the city.

The fliers carry an MDC-T logo.

Chikwinya, however, claimed the smear campaign was being funded by other forces outside the MDC Alliance.

“These things are not coming from within the MDC Alliance. External forces are pushing this agenda because they know I am the strongest candidate in the race to win the Mbizo seat and I am being targeted so that the Zanu PF candidate can capitalise,” he said.

MDC-T council candidate, Morison Chinwada said he supported Chikwinya’s candidature.

“We are guided by our leadership and our president Nelson Chamisa, taking vision from the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai is committed to respect the alliance pack, so will we,” he said.

Contacted for comment, MDC-T national chairman, Morgan Komichi said: “I am working 24/7 because our members feel strongly that we should field candidates in all constituencies and we are mindful that if we were to have primary elections in all constituencies our alliance partners will not get a single seat. But we have to provide leadership and make sure the agreement is respected.”