MDC-T losing candidates collect nomination forms

MDC-T losing parliamentary and local government candidates in Marondera district have reportedly threatened to contest the upcoming general elections under Thokozani Khupe’s faction.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Some of the disgruntled party members have reportedly started collecting nomination papers ahead of the Nomination Court’s sitting tomorrow, claiming they were unfairly pushed out of the race to represent the main opposition MDC-T.

The Nomination Courts will sit in various parts of the country to accept candidates’ nomination papers ahead of next month’s general elections

MDC-T Marondera district chairperson Chengetai Murowa yesterday said he was yet to get the names of the revolting candidates.

“I do not have the names of such losing candidates yet. I only know that our candidates are going to be given a nod to collect those forms by the leadership,” he said.

The MDC-T primary elections in Marondera were marred by reports of violence and rigging.

On the other hand, MDC Alliance’s partner, PDP, said it had prepared its own separate list of candidates to fill in the gap in the event the chosen alliance candidates were disqualified at the nomination court.

PDP secretary for local governance Farai Nyandoro said they were fully behind the alliance candidates, but as a party they had their own shadow legislators and councillors.

“We have candidates in every constituency and ward. We are ready to field anyone in the event that a candidate of the MDC Alliance fails to make it during the nomination process.

“It doesn’t mean that we are against the alliance, but as a party we already have our shadow MPs and councillors,” he said.