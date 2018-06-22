MDC-T activists petition Chamisa over Shurugwi South candidate

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance members for Shurugwi South have petitioned him to resolve the issue of the parliamentary candidate for the constituency saying they were not comfortable with the seat being reserved for the candidate from the Welshman Ncube-led MDC.

Stephen Chadenga

In a letter dated June 17, 2018 and addressed to Chamisa (pictured) the members said MDC Alliance activist Daniel Mabonga should represent the alliance as Shurugwi South candidate alleging that Ocead Mutunami of Ncube’s party was not popular in the area.

Mabonga recently filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate after he was advised that the seat had been reserved for Mutunami.

“The community in Shurugwi South is very worried abut having two candidates having registered one as MDC Alliance and the other one as independent,” read part of the petition signed by several MDC-T activists from the constituency.

“The community who include chiefs, priests and village heads had spread in the constituency that the alliance candidate is Mabonga after you had declared to them that he was (sic). What has changed now? How can we have an unkown candidate who stays in South Africa representing Shurugwi South.”

The MDC Alliance members said there was a danger of dividing votes in the constituency since they did not recognise Mutunami.

They said Mabonga had covered much ground in the constituency using his own resources.

“The situation needs attention to avoid dividing votes,” the petition further read.

“MDC Alliance Shurugwi South District does not recognise him. Infact he (Mutunami) never visited them (MDC-T Shurugwi district members) for a courtesy call but moves alone throwing T-shirts like confetti (sic).”

MDC Alliance Midlands South provincial spokesperson, Munyaradzi Mutandavari confirmed that Mabonga was among party members who filed as independent candidates in the province.