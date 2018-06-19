MDC Alliance candidate faces arrest

HARARE magistrate Elisha Singano has issued a warrant of arrest against MDC Alliance’s Mutare North parliamentary candidate Godfrey Munyamana who faces allegations of swindling a city man of $380 000 in a botched property disposal deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Munyamana who was yesterday supposed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court for trial together with his wife, Fadzai, but absconded.

The accused have denied the charge of defrauding Frank Humbe had initially indicated that they preferred an out-of-court settlement through their lawyer Rungano Mahuni, but the State wants them brought to court for trial.

In his application for an out of court settlement, Mahuni sought to have his wife left out of the matter, but prosecutor Michael Reza argued that Fadzai was a suspected accomplice since she had signed the agreement of sale and received the money as a witness.

The State alleges that after receiving the full payment for the house they purported to be selling, she conspired to terminate the agreement, thereby prejudicing Humbe of his money.

Allegations are that in 2013, the couple advertised their house which the complainant was interested in.

According to the terms, Humbe paid $380 000 to the couple who later failed to vacate the premise and terminated the agreement of sale signed by the parties.