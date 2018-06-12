Mbo Mahocs joins eTV’s Scandal

BULAWAYO television personality and actress Mbonisi “Mbo Mahocs” Mahonondo has joined one of South Africa’s biggest television soapies, Scandal, in which she plays the role of ChiChi, a young woman desperate to do anything to get whatever she wants.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Scandal airs every weekday on eTV.

Mbo Mahocs made her debut appearance on the soap opera yesterday playing alongside legendary actors including Hlomla Dandala, Kgomotso Christopher and Joyce Skefu.

Known for co-hosting Thatha Wena, Mbo Mahocs told NewsDay Life & Style that she was excited to be part of the soapie.

She said the new platform will give her room to explore and learn more.

“I cannot express the level of excitement I have and, at the same time, (the) humility and gratitude I have towards playing the role as ChiChi on eTV’s Scandal.

“This is a platform that I am privileged to have as an actress, to learn and grow.”

The socialite — who relocated to South Africa in 2016 — said acting came with hard work, discipline and it was great to collaborate with celebrated professionals.

“It’s a bonus that I am passionate about the craft, which makes every step worth it. It’s also great to work with a collaboration of professionals that encourage you to be the best you can be as a character,” she said.

“I am looking forward to you meeting ChiChi, who sometimes I am afraid of myself. If you want to know why, watch Scandal on eTV every weekday at 19:30.”

Mbo Mahocs is known for her outstanding taste in fashion, which saw her scoop the Matabeleland Fashion Week Stylish Female Artist Award.

She recently co-hosted the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards alongside other local celebrities. The 30-year-old has been involved in a lot of television work.