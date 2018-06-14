Masvingo roads get facelift ahead of ED rally

THE cash-strapped Masvingo City Council (MCC) has started sprucing up its road network ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign rally tomorrow.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

The Zanu PF leader is expected to address a rally at an open ground outside Mucheke Stadium.

The rally comes hardly a week after his rival MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa addressed four star rallies in the province.

Since Tuesday, council workers were patching up roads leading to Mucheke Stadium.

Masvingo mayor, Hubert Fidze, however, denied suggestions that the road rehabilitation exercise was politically motivated.

“That is a routine exercise which may, however, coincide with the President’s visit. The programme was already on the table whether the President was coming here or not,” he said.

This is not the first time that the local authority has spruced up city roads ahead of a visit by top government officials.

The practice was rampant during the era of former President Robert Mugabe.