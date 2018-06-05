Mapeza not worried about Ngezi

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza has said his team will only focus on their performance and not about what their rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars are doing.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum are chasing history by becoming the first team outside Harare and Bulawayo to defend their title and so far Ngezi have emerged as potential spoilers. The two teams have 38 points at the top ahead of their blockbuster clash on Saturday.

“We don’t care about Ngezi because we have our own set of objectives. Our main objective is to defend the title and that is what we are working on,” he said. “Our business is to collect as many points as we can. We won our the Zvishavane derby, regardless of the scoreline what mattered most are the points. We are not going to change anything from our team because of Ngezi, the way we train, the way we play and the way we apply ourselves in every game will be the same when we face them.”

The reigning champions were stimulated ahead of their epic clash against Ngezi following an emphatic 4-0 win over impoverished Shabanie Mine. Ngezi’s defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs was sweet music to Mapeza.